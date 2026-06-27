Everton, Fulham handed boost in Enzo Boyomo chase after Benfica decision

Primeira Liga giants Benfica are not expected to launch a bid to sign 24-year-old Cameroonian international Enzo Boyomo from La Liga club Osasuna this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Everton and Fulham are among the clubs interested in Enzo Boyomo. Ipswich Town and Como are also vying for the Osasuna centre-back’s signature, and they have a clearer run at him amid Benfica’s reluctance to submit an offer. Meanwhile, Los Rojillos will demand around €25 million to part ways with the 24-year-old defender.

Enzo Boyomo and his soaring stock

Enzo Boyomo has become one of La Liga’s most underrated defenders since joining CA Osasuna from Real Valladolid last summer. Born in Toulouse, the 24-year-old spent most of his formative years in his hometown before coming through the youth system at Blackburn Rovers. However, he has risen in prominence since moving to Spain a few years ago.

The Cameroonian international has made over 50 appearances thus far for CA Osasuna while chipping in with three goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Boyomo’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with a return to England now on the cards as Everton and Fulham vie for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Boyomo was a viable centre-back target for Benfica due to his age profile and adept reading of the game, but they are not willing to meet Osasuna’s €25 million valuation. Benfica are hunting for defensive reinforcements after links to Jorge Cuenca and other potential centre-back targets, making their withdrawal from the Boyomo race a boost for English suitors.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s long-standing interest in Enzo Boyomo makes tactical sense. With defensive depth a recurring issue, they must pursue a replacement option. Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey have been exceptional for the West London outfit, but having an alternative in the squad will serve them well.

As for Everton, Michael Keane and James Tarkowski are on the wrong side of 30, limiting the Toffees’ central-defence depth. With Jarrad Branthwaite struggling with fitness issues in the last 18 months, Boyomo has emerged as a viable target to address an imminent centre-back shortage and provide the age profile and style of play to immediately become an asset for Everton.

Meanwhile, Osasuna’s €25 million asking price is reflective of Boyomo’s market value as he enters his prime years. Everton and Fulham must now translate their interest into concrete offers to secure his signature ahead of their rivals.