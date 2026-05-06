Barcelona, Everton interested in Enzo Boyomo

Barcelona and Everton are keen on acquiring the services of Osasuna defensive sensation Enzo Boyomo.

Barcelona are looking to reinforce their backline this summer on a priority basis. Hansi Flick seeks more quality in that position, as he looks to strengthen his defensive rotation. According to a report from Fichajes, the Catalan giants are looking at Osasuna’s Enzo Boyomo as a cost-effective option to bolster their ranks.

However, Everton are also keen on his signature and won’t make things any easier for the Spanish giants. According to Diario de Noticias de Navarra, the Toffees have already expressed interest in the 24-year-old defender, who is happy at Osasuna, but could be on the move if his release clause is triggered.

On the back of an impressive season at Real Valladolid, Boyomo made the move to Osasuna in the summer of 2024 in a deal that was initially worth €5 million. However, it has gone up to €5.5 million after he made his 60th appearance against Barcelona last time out.

The Cameroonian international still has three years left on his deal. However, the interest in him is at an all-time high, and he could be on the move this summer. Barcelona are one of the clubs that have been closely monitoring him.

Barcelona are keen on signing Boyomo

Their scouts were quite impressed with his performance against their star forwards last time out. Not only is he an aggressive defender, but he can also be quite effective in a high line. In simple terms, he has everything that Flick is looking for in a new defender.

While they continue to work on a potential transfer of Alessandro Bastoni, Boyomo has emerged as a cost-effective option. He has a release clause worth just €25 million, and the Catalan giants can certainly afford to trigger that.

Everton could rival the Spanish giants

However, they will face competition from multiple English clubs, including Everton. The Merseyside club have a long-standing interest in the 24-year-old, who has shown maturity beyond his years. He could become one of the mainstays at Everton, who lack depth at the back.

While the player is content at the Spanish club, he is open to a potential transfer. However, it will depend on the project that he has been offered. Meanwhile, the Toffees’ involvement could drive up the price, causing significant problems for the Catalan giants.