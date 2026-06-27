Arsenal, Manchester United fail with late attempts to hijack Nathaniel Brown move to Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown is on the cusp of joining Bayern Munich in a deal worth €55 million this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester United were also interested in Nathaniel Brown. The two Premier League giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had set their sights on the 23-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt mainstay. However, his preference for Bayern has ended their late hijack attempts.

Who is Nathaniel Brown?

Nathaniel Brown has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from FC Nurnberg. Die Adler initially signed the 23-year-old on loan in January 2024 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. He has made 75 appearances for the Bundesliga club thus far while chipping in with seven goals and 13 assists.

That output has translated to international football, with Brown scoring in Germany’s 7-1 win over Curacao on Matchday 1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have been among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why each club wanted Brown

It is surprising that Brown has been a target for Arsenal. While Mikel Arteta has no recognised left-back in his squad, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie have excelled in the role. Additionally, Myles Lewis-Skelly is a top-notch alternative if he remains at Arsenal in the long run. While Brown would have added productivity from the left-back berth, his addition would have defeat Arteta’s defence-first outlook for his defenders.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Nathaniel Brown made sense. While Michael Carrick can bank upon Diego Leon and Patrick Dorgu in the long run, the latter is transitioning into a winger. Meanwhile, Leon needs a few loan spells to be ready for the senior setup. So, with Luke Shaw the only recognised left-back in Carrick’s squad, Manchester United must bring in an alternative.

As for Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies has struggled with persistent issues in the last few seasons, forcing Vincent Kompany to utilise makeshift left-backs. So, the Bundesliga champions desperately need an alternative to the Canadian international, and Brown’s pacy outlet and tendency to regularly produce goal contributions.

With Brown closing in on joining Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United must look elsewhere for a new left-back, with the latter, in particular, requiring a top-notch addition to the squad.