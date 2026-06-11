Manchester United abandon Nathaniel Brown chase as Bayern Munich move nears

Manchester United have been linked with 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown in recent months.

Nathaniel Brown has performed well for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfirt, and that has attracted the attention of top clubs. Brown was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as well.

Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the player. According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester United have now abandoned their pursuit of the German defender, and he is set to move to the Allianz Arena.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality left-back this summer, and Brown would have been the ideal acquisition for them. The youngster has been a reliable defender for Frankfurt, and he has shown quality going forward. He could have helped Manchester United improve at both ends of the pitch. Brown produced four goals and six assists last season.

Luke Shaw is currently the first-choice left-back at the club, and he is entering the twilight stages of his career. Manchester United needs to plan for the future. Shaw has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining the Red Devils, and they cannot rely on him to play every week.

Manchester United have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need more depth in the team to navigate fixture congestion next season. They need more quality at their disposal, and Brown would have been a superb investment for them.

It seems that the German defender has chosen to continue in his homeland and join the Bundesliga champions instead. It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich can wrap up the move quickly.

Manchester United need to invest in defenders

Meanwhile, Manchester United should look to move on to other targets. They need to add more quality to the defensive unit. Along with a left-back, they should invest in a quality central defender as a long-term successor for Harry Maguire, even though the Englishman has signed a new deal.

The Red Devils have shown great improvement this past season, but they need more quality on the team to close the gap with Arsenal and Manchester City next season. Michael Carrick’s men will be hoping to fight for trophies, and they need the right additions to match up to the elite clubs.