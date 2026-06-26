Vinicius Junior pushing Real Madrid to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Vinicius Junior has urged Real Madrid to sign his Brazilian teammate Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Real Madrid are exploring a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to a report from Fichajes, with Vinicius Junior reportedly urging the club to pursue the Brazilian’s signature.

The Brazilian playmaker has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders since arriving at St James’ Park, and his future continues to generate speculation amid interest from several European heavyweights.

Manchester United have been repeatedly linked with the Newcastle United captain in recent months, but Real Madrid are now being tipped to enter the race for his signature, with their star forward Vinicius developing a strong understanding on and off the pitch as key figures for the Brazilian national team.

Why could Real Madrid look at Guimaraes?

Los Blancos have been searching for long-term solutions in midfield following the transition from the era of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. While Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni already provide quality and depth, Guimaraes represents the established midfield expertise and tactical maturity that complements an emerging squad.

With the futures of Camavinga and Tchouameni up in the air, and Dani Ceballos set to leave for nothing, the 28-year-old would be a perfect signing for them. Since moving to St. James’ Park, he has demonstrated an ability to dictate play, break up opposition attacks and contribute in the final third.

He contributed towards 17 goals in his 41 appearances last season, which highlights his ability to impact the game offensively, along with his great off-the-ball work rate. His leadership qualities have been recognised, with the Brazilian wearing the captain’s armband for the Magpies.

His market value is around €75 million, and the €100 million release clause in his contract no longer exists. As a result, Los Blancos will have to offer around €80 million to get going with negotiations, as per the report. Any deal would therefore require a significant financial commitment from Real Madrid, even for a club accustomed to completing blockbuster transfers.

Manchester United’s long-standing admiration for Guimaraes could complicate matters further. The Red Devils have reportedly considered the 28-year-old as a potential midfield reinforcement following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s likely departure. Since he is a proven Premier League player, he is a perfect fit for Michael Carrick’s project.

Real Madrid’s involvement, however, would significantly alter the landscape of any potential transfer pursuit. Whether Newcastle are willing to entertain offers remains another question altogether. The Premier League club regard Guimaraes as a cornerstone of their project, and securing his departure from Tyneside is unlikely.

Nevertheless, with Vinicius pushing for the move and Real Madrid monitoring the situation closely, Guimaraes is poised to be central to the summer window as interest from both Madrid and United intensifies.