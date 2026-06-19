Crystal Palace hold exploratory talks to sign Lois Openda

Crystal Palace will look to sign 26-year-old Belgian international Lois Openda from Juventus after holding preliminary talks for a summer deal.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Everton and Leeds United are also interested in Lois Openda. However, they have fallen behind Crystal Palace in the battle for his signature after the South London club held exploratory talks, with Pierre Sage appreciating his profile. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Juventus striker’s wages pose an issue for his suitors, and the Serie A giants are ready to sanction a loan exit with a purchase option or obligation.

Lois Openda and his Serie A woes

Lois Openda has hit a brick wall since joining Juventus from RB Leipzig last summer. The Italian outfit initially signed the 26-year-old on loan while agreeing to a conditional purchase obligation clause worth €40 million, hoping he would replicate his form from the Bundesliga at the Allianz Stadium. However, he failed to make his mark in his debut season, particularly under Luciano Spalletti.

Openda has managed only 997 minutes of game time in 34 appearances thus far for Juventus while chipping in with just two goals. Despite his struggles, the Belgian international retains popularity in the market, with Crystal Palace, Everton, and Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton will pursue a striker in the ongoing transfer window, as Beto and Thierno Barry were not up to the mark in the 2025/26 season. While both players showed flashes of brilliance, they were never consistent enough to become an undisputed first-choice starter for David Moyes. Additionally, Barry faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium amid his links with RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s interest in Lois Openda makes sense strategically. While the West Yorkshire club signed multiple strikers last summer, Lukas Nmecha has been inconsistent. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has impressed, but he needs a reliable partner in the final third. Additionally, recent reports have linked Joel Piroe with a move away from Leeds United, strengthening the case for adding depth in attack.

As for Crystal Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta faces an uncertain future at Selhurst Park, with recent reports claiming the Eagles are ready to sanction his departure in the ongoing transfer window. So, the South London club must pursue a striker in the coming weeks, with Openda a viable target despite his struggles.

Meanwhile, Juventus’s willingness to offer a loan exit with a purchase option makes Openda an appealing proposition, as recent reports had suggested that Everton would pursue a loan deal. However, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Leeds United face stiff competition for his signature, with the report by Tutto Juve revealing Nottingham Forest, AS Monaco, Paris FC, and RC Lens as his suitors.