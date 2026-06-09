Rangers cool interest in Joel Piroe, Middlesbrough pushing for deal

Leeds United attacker Joel Piroe has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Joel Piroe has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and a report by TEAMtalk has claimed Middlesbrough are hoping to secure his signature. The 26-year-old striker has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he needs to leave to play more often.

The 26-year-old striker, who arrived at Elland Road from Swansea City in a £13 million deal, will not want to sit on the bench at Leeds United at this stage of his career. He has shown his quality in the Championship and could prove an excellent addition to Middlesbrough.

Piroe scored 14 and 19 goals in his last two seasons in the EFL Championship before helping Leeds secure promotion to the top flight last summer. Middlesbrough will be hoping to return to the Premier League next term, and they need more quality in the attacking unit. The 26-year-old attacker will be hungry to prove himself, and his determination to succeed will be an added bonus.

The player has also been linked with a move to Scotland with Rangers, as per TEAMtalk, but the Scottish giants are reluctant to get the deal done after the additions of Lawrence Shankland and Ryan Naderi. Rangers and Leeds United share the same ownership, and that could have helped get the deal done.

The development will come as a boost for the EFL Championship club, and they will be hoping to wrap up the move quickly. The 26-year-old will look to sort out his future so that he can focus on his football once again. He is at the peak of his career, and joining the right team could bring out the best in him once again.

Piroe has struggled at Leeds United

The Suriname international played just over 200 minutes in the Premier League this past season, and he needs more opportunities at this stage of his career. Middlesbrough will be able to provide him with the platform he needs. The move could be ideal for all parties.

Leeds United will look to improve their team as well. They need to invest in a quality striker during the summer transfer window. Signing the right players will help them improve. They should look to sell the unwanted players and use the funds to improve the team.

Piroe is clearly not a part of their plans, and it would be ideal for them to sanction his departure quickly. We have previously covered reports that the Premier League club is demanding between £8 million and £10 million for the striker.