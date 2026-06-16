Manchester City establish contact for Michael Olise move, Real Madrid also reopen discussions

Manchester City and Real Madrid are keen on signing 24-year-old French international Michael Olise from Bayern Munich this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Media Foot, Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in Michael Olise. The two European heavyweights are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a productive wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Bayern Munich sensation.

Per Media Foot, City’s decision-makers have “entered the fray” by contact Bayern Munich and Olise’s representatives. That has prompted a reaction from Real Madrid, with Los Blancos reportedly reopening discussions for a possible deal. The Frenchman is also a long-term target for PSG, but Luis Campos believes the player will not be available for a reasonable fee this summer.

Michael Olise and his meteoric rise at Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has taken no time to establish himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in July 2024. The 24-year-old hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena, and he has been a pivotal figure for Die Roten since forging an excellent partnership with Harry Kane in the final third.

The French international was brilliant in the 2025/26 campaign, scoring 22 goals and provided 31 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. With such productivity to his name, it is unsurprising that he has become a high-value prospect, commanding interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City alike.

A man in demand

Michael Olise has been on Real Madrid’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Rodrygo faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Even if the Brazilian international remains at Real Madrid, he is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, leaving Los Blancos vulnerable in the wide positions.

As for Manchester City, the Premier League club’s interest is surprising, as they signed Antoine Semenyo earlier this year, while and Jeremy Doku has developed into a reliable attacking option. However, Olise is arguably a better player than both, and he can make City a goal machine alongside Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.

Recent reports have also linked the French international with Liverpool, with the Merseyside club reportedly viewing him as the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. However, Bayern Munich will not entertain any offers for Olise, with Herbert Hainer recently insisting he is not for sale. So, City and Real Madrid face considerable obstacles in pursuing a deal.