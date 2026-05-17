Liverpool line up €170 million move for Michael Olise

Liverpool will reportedly look to sign Bayern Munich playmaker Michael Olise this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Bayern Munich playmaker Michael Olise is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window as they prepare for Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent.

The latest report has revealed that the outgoing Premier League champions have ramped up their efforts to sign the Frenchman by preparing a bid worth €170 million. The eye-watering sum can test Bayern Munich’s resolve, as per Fichajes, even though they do not want to part ways with Olise in the coming months.

Michael Olise and his meteoric rise at Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in July 2024. The 24-year-old was among the most promising attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the Allianz Arena, and he has made substantial progress in the last two seasons. He has also reached the pinnacle of his career thus far by winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year this term.

The 15-cap French international has been the creative force for Bayern Munich in the final third, and he has enjoyed an excellent 2025/26 campaign thus far. Olise has scored 22 goals and provided 30 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Liverpool among his prospective suitors.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Michael Olise has been on Liverpool’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, as the Premier League champions are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah. The veteran Egyptian attacker has confirmed that he will call time on his illustrious spell with Liverpool after the 2025/26 season, and he will depart from Anfield as a free agent.

So, Liverpool must identify a player who can score regularly and fill Trent Alexander-Arnold’s void by bolstering the team’s creative output in the final third. Olise has thus emerged as a dream target for the Merseyside club. However, even a bid worth €170 million may not be enough to land the 24-year-old Frenchman.

With Bayern Munich determined to keep Olise for the long haul, Liverpool must work on turning the former Crystal Palace playmaker’s head to seal a summer deal. With Salah set to leave a gaping hole in the Merseyside club’s offensive unit, they cannot leave any stone unturned in the battle for his signature.