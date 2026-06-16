Andrea Cambiaso wants Barcelona move amid Chelsea links

Chelsea will look to sign 26-year-old Italian international Andrea Cambiaso from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Andrea Cambiaso is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Juventus defender.

The report by Gianluigi Longari has revealed that the West London giants hold an “exploratory interest” in the Genoa native. However, Cambiaso is keen on joining Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window, with Longari suggesting the Blaugrana as his “first option” for his next destination.

Andrea Cambiaso and his Juventus journey

Andrea Cambiaso has made substantial progress since establishing a foothold in the first-team squad at Juventus. Born in Genova, the player had to bide his time before landing on his feet at the Turin club. However, he has not looked back since returning from a solid loan spell with Bologna in the 2022/23 season.

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Juventus in the last few seasons, making nearly 150 appearances thus far while chipping in with eight goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, Cambiaso’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Barcelona and Chelsea are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Barcelona’s interest in Andrea Cambiaso makes sense. While Alejandro Balde has been solid since breaking into the first-team squad, recent reports have revealed growing concerns about the Spaniard’s form and attitude. Additionally, with Gerard Martin recently excelling as a centre-back, Barcelona can do with an alternative to Balde, making Cambiaso a viable target.

As for Chelsea, the Blues have sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid this week. That leaves Jorrel Hato as the only recognised left-back in Xabi Alonso’s squad, forcing the West London club to return to the market for Cucurella’s replacement. Cambiaso is thus an option worth considering for Chelsea.

Also Read: Three left-backs Chelsea should target to replace Marc Cucurella

Meanwhile, the report by Gianluigi Longari has revealed that Cambiaso is also a target for Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri viewing him as an alternative to Marco Palestra. However, with Barcelona seemingly in pole position to sign the Italian international, Chelsea must approach his entourage to turn his head.