Barcelona step up interest in Andrea Cambiaso amid Chelsea links

Andrea Cambiaso has been linked with a move away from Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

Andrea Cambiaso has been outstanding for Juventus, and he has attracted the attention of Barcelona and Chelsea. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona have intensified their efforts to sign the defender, who is expected to cost around €50 million.

Chelsea are hoping to get the deal done as well, and Juventus will hope that the increased competition for his signature can fetch them a premium fee. Ideally, the Bianconeri would like to keep the Italian defender for another season, but they will be under pressure to sell if an attractive offer comes in.

Juventus have not been able to fight for major trophies in recent years, and they need major surgery in the squad after missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification. Selling Cambiaso will help them invest in the team and further improve the squad.

Meanwhile, the Italian defender could be attracted to the idea of taking on a new challenge as well. The opportunity move to Barcelona could be exciting for him. He would get to join the Spanish champions and fight for major trophies. Cambiaso has already shown his quality in Italy, and the opportunity to test himself in La Liga will be hard to turn down.

Chelsea could use Cambiaso

Similarly, Chelsea could be an attractive destination. Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move away from the West London club in recent weeks, and they need to replace him properly. Signing the 26-year-old Italian international would be a step in the right direction.

He is a complete full-back who can help out defensively and create opportunities in the final third. The versatile full-back’s style of football could be a good fit for the Premier League, and he could be an asset for Chelsea.

Chelsea certainly have more financial resources than Barcelona, and it is fair to assume they are better positioned to afford the defender. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs decides to pay the asking price for the Italian defender in the coming weeks. Cambiaso is at the peak of his career, and he could easily be a star for either team.