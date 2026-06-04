Chelsea make move to beat Barcelona to Andrea Cambiaso

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Barcelona defensive target Andrea Cambiaso this summer.

According to Gianluigi Longari via SportItalia, Chelsea are looking to beat Barcelona to the signature of Andrea Cambiaso. The Blues have come forward to make an enquiry about the Juventus full-back. They are trying to understand what it would require to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Cambiaso is an important part of the Juventus setup, but he is not untouchable. The right financial offer could result in a potential transfer. Apart from the London club, Barcelona have also had him on their radar for some time now.

The 26-year-old full-back joined the Turin-based giants in the summer of 2022 from Genoa. He spent the first season on loan at Bologna before breaking into the first team. The Italian left-back was involved in 47 matches in the recently concluded campaign, and he even contributed towards eight goals.

While he prefers playing as a full-back, he is equally effective as a wing-back. Cambiaso is capable enough to feature on either flank. His contract at Juventus runs until the summer of 2029, and he is quite an important part of their setup. However, his future has become a massive talking point.

The amount of interest in his services keeps increasing with every passing day, and Juventus could look to cash in on him this summer. They could raise significant funds from his departure and use it to reinforce their squad as a whole.

Chelsea could beat Barcelona to Cambiaso’s signature

Barcelona are one of the clubs that have been linked with the 26-year-old. The Catalan giants have a long-standing interest in him, and he would certainly be a great addition to Hansi Flick’s team because of his great defensive base and attacking flair.

Since Alejandro Balde is their only out-and-out left, they could actually make a move for him. However, signing a new left-back is not a priority for them at this stage. Barcelona could actually miss out on him, as Chelsea are pushing hard to sign the 26-year-old.

The Blues have already knocked on Juventus’ door to learn more about a potential transfer. While they already have Marc Cucurella in their ranks, Xabi Alonso’s team are looking for someone who can support as well as compete with the Spanish international. They consider Cambiaso an ideal fit for Alonso’s system and their project.