Chelsea want €50 million for Marc Cucurella amid Barcelona, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid links

Marc Cucurella has been an important player for Chelsea since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, and multiple clubs are interested in him. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City are prepared to provide him with an exit route, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with official offers to sign the experienced defender.

The 27-year-old has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and there is no doubt he has the ability to play for top teams. Chelsea reportedly want €50 million for the defender. It is clear that they will sanction his departure for the right price. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The opportunity to move back to his homeland could be exciting for Cucurella. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be attractive destinations for the player. They will be able to offer him the platform to fight for trophies as well.

Most importantly, the Spaniard will not be able to compete in the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea next season, and the two La Liga clubs can solve that issue for him. The Blues endured a disappointing campaign and missed out on a top-five finish.

Where will Cucurella end up?

Barcelona are reportedly expected to let go of Alejandro Balde, and they will need to replace him properly. Signing the Chelsea defender would be a wise decision, and they are reportedly in contact with his entourage. He has the quality and the experience to help them improve.

Similarly, Atletico Madrid are looking to improve their backline, and Cucurella would be a superb addition. Matteo Ruggeri is currently the first-choice left back at the club, but the Chelsea defender could be an upgrade on him, with Atletico reportedly working on a summer deal. It remains to be seen whether Los Rojiblancos are prepared to pay the asking price for the Spanish defender.

Finally, Manchester City have also been linked with the player. However, it will be quite surprising if they decide to invest in the Spaniard. They already have Nico O’Reilly and Rayan Ait Nouri at their disposal. O’Reilly has been exceptional for Manchester City, and he is one of the best in his position in the Premier League. They will not want to drop him from the team and sign the Chelsea star.