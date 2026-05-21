Atletico Madrid actively working on summer deal for Marc Cucurella

Atletico Madrid are looking to sign 27-year-old Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish publication MARCA, Atletico Madrid have made it a priority to sign Spanish international defender Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in the coming months. Mateus Alemany is working on the deal to secure his services.

The Spaniard has also been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks. The Spanish international has done quite well for the West London club since joining them from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £63 million deal, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Spanish giants.

The player could be attracted to the idea of returning to his homeland, and it remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid can get the deal done amid Chelsea’s reported openness to accepting a bid this summer. However, Cucurella has been a key player for Chelsea, and they may not want to lose him easily.

They could demand a premium for the former Barcelona prospect. The defender has scored one goal this season and picked up four assists. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be hoping to push for the league title and the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Colchoneros need to keep improving their squad to match Barcelona and Real Madrid. Adding more quality to the defensive unit could prove to be a wise decision. The 27-year-old left-back has shown his quality for club and country, and there is no doubt that he could help Atletico Madrid improve.

Cucurella could fancy a La Liga return

The opportunity to play in Spain could be exciting for him as well. Chelsea have failed to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and Atletico Madrid will provide him with the platform to compete at the highest level. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise a deal in the coming weeks.

Convincing the Spaniard to join the club should ideally not be difficult for the La Liga outfit. Chelsea have endured a frustrating campaign, and they have brought in a new manager. However, Xabi Alonso will have to work hard to convince his key players to remain at Stamford Bridge. Losing Cucurella will be a blow for Chelsea.

Also Read: Three players Chelsea should target under Xabi Alonso

The West London outfit do not have a proper replacement for him at the club, and they will need to bring someone in to fill the void if the Spanish international decides to move on. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he will want to fight for major trophies. Chelsea will need to convince him of their ambitions to keep him at the club.