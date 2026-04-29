Marc Cucurella wants Chelsea exit amid Barcelona links

Marc Cucurella is reportedly ready to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window, dreaming of returning to Barcelona and completing what he views as unfinished business at Camp Nou.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness, the 27-year-old Spanish left-back is prepared to call time on his Chelsea tenure in the coming months. Furthermore, Cucurella has “opened the door” to rejoining Barcelona, having harboured a “personal dream” of returning to Camp Nou and establishing himself as a key player for the Catalan giants.

However, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has yet to hold talks with Cucurella’s agent, although a report by Fichajes has revealed that the Spanish international is the subject of serious interest from the Blaugrana. With Cucurella eager to return to Catalonia and Barcelona viewing him as a solution to their defensive concerns, a summer deal may be on the cards.

Marc Cucurella and his time at Chelsea so far

Marc Cucurella has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent left-backs since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £63 million in August 2022. The Spanish international took some time to adapt to English football but has performed at a high level since his second season at Stamford Bridge.

To date, Cucurella has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea while contributing nine goals and 12 assists, becoming a cornerstone of the club’s backline. Meanwhile, his consistent performances have not gone unnoticed by top European sides. Barcelona will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer, viewing him as an upgrade on Alejandro Balde.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Marc Cucurella has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes tactical sense, even though Hansi Flick has two left-backs in his squad. However, Alejandro Balde has not demonstrated sufficient consistency over the past 12 months, leading to reports that the reigning La Liga champions are concerned about his form and attitude.

Additionally, with Gerard Martin transitioning into a centre-back role, signing an elite alternative to Balde would address Barcelona’s defensive fragility on the flanks. Cucurella has emerged as Barcelona’s top target, with the report by Fichajes suggesting the Blaugrana will seek to capitalise on Chelsea’s current instability. A player with over 150 Premier League appearances would provide Flick with an immediate, proven option.

Chelsea’s prospects remain uncertain heading into summer. The Blues are lagging significantly in the race to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, having fallen ten points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa with just weeks remaining in the campaign. With the West London outfit enduring a turbulent period that culminated in Liam Rosenior’s sacking, it will not be surprising to see several top-class players reassessing their futures this summer. Cucurella, with his Barcelona ambitions, may be the first to depart.