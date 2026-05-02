Chelsea willing to entertain bids for Marc Cucurella this summer

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move away from the West London club, and Barcelona are interested in signing him.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea would be prepared to sanction the departure of Marc Cucurella in the summer transfer window. The Spanish defender has been a useful player for them since joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Barcelona are interested in the player, and he could be an excellent option for them. The fact that Chelsea are willing to entertain offers for him will come as a huge boost for the reigning La Liga champions.

Alejandro Balde has been linked with a move away from the Catalan club, and they need to replace him properly. Signing the experienced Spaniard would be a step in the right direction. Barcelona are looking to regularly fight for major trophies, and they need more quality and experience in the team.

The Spanish defender would be ideal for them. Meanwhile, the opportunity to return to his homeland will be quite exciting for the Spanish international. Barcelona is among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down.

It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea are willing to sanction his departure for a reasonable fee. Barcelona are working with limited resources, and it is unlikely that they will be able to afford him if Chelsea demand a premium. The 27-year-old defender will certainly hope to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again.

Cucurella could fancy a Barcelona move

The Spaniard has shown his quality in England with Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, having gone from strength to strength since his £56 million move to Stamford Bridge. The opportunity to return to La Liga will be exciting for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks.

The defender has three assists and a goal in the Premier League this season. His numbers could improve when he plays for an attacking team. Chelsea have not been at their best this season, but Barcelona are one of the best teams in the world.

Their attacking philosophy and dominance in Spanish football could bring out the best in Cucurella. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club and fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League.