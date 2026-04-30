Manchester United rival Barcelona in Marc Cucurella chase

Manchester United will reportedly compete with Barcelona in the race to sign 27-year-old Spanish international Marc Cucurella from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea mainstay Marc Cucurella is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old.

However, Manchester United will not be alone in the battle for the Spaniard’s services, as he is also a target for Barcelona. Nevertheless, the Premier League giants are “prepared to make a significant investment” to beat the Blaugrana to Cucurella’s signature in the coming months.

Marc Cucurella and his rise at Chelsea

Marc Cucurella has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best full-backs since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £63 million in August 2022. The Spanish international took some time to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge, but he has performed at a high level since his second season at the West London club.

To date, Cucurella has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea while contributing nine goals and 12 assists, becoming a cornerstone of the club’s backline. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old defender’s exploits have piqued the attention of top European sides. Barcelona and Manchester United will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Cucurella Transfer: A Summer of Change on the Cards?

Marc Cucurella has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes tactical sense, even though Hansi Flick has two left-backs in his squad. However, Alejandro Balde has not been consistent enough over the past 12 months, leading to reports that the reigning La Liga champions are concerned about his form and attitude. So, Cucurella is an option worth considering.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in the Spaniard. The Red Devils are scouring the market for a left-back, as Luke Shaw is on the wrong side of 30. Meanwhile, Patrick Dorgu may be transitioning into a winger, compelling Manchester United to dip into the market for an alternative to Shaw.

With the Premier League giants ready to make a significant investment to land Cucurella, they can beat Barcelona to his signature, considering the Catalan club’s financial mess. However, signing a key player from a rival will not be straightforward, which conversely gives Barcelona some hope in the battle for his services.