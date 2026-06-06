Chelsea, Newcastle United register successful bids for Zadok Yohanna

Chelsea and Newcastle United’s bids have been accepted by AIK as they look to sign Nigerian attacking sensation Zadok Yohanna.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Newcastle United, who are both keen on signing Zadok Yohanna, have put forward offers worth €25 million on the table. AIK have accepted the offers from the Premier League giants, and now it is up to the teenager to decide his next destination.

Yohanna joined AIK last summer from Ikon Allah Academy in Nigeria. While the youngster has only played a handful of games for the Swedish club, his performances have not gone unnoticed. He has attracted a lot of interest from across Europe, and as many as 32 scouts were in the stands to watch him in action for AIK against Kalmar FF back in April.

In his 12 outings in the 2025/26 season, the 18-year-old has nine goal contributions. While the same size is not big, it has been enough to convince a big club to make a move for his services. Yohanna prefers playing out wide on the right, but is capable enough to feature on the opposite flank as well as deeper roles.

His exceptional dribbling, finishing and maturity have resulted in multiple English clubs battling it out for his signature. Brighton & Hove Albion were the first to open talks, but soon they were joined by Newcastle United, who reportedly ended up making an offer almost as soon as joining the race.

Yohanna has to choose between Chelsea and Newcastle United

Even Chelsea joined the race and have submitted an offer worth €25 million, including bonuses. Since AIK are listed on the stock market, they are obliged to make public initial details of negotiations. They had revealed on Sunday that negotiations were underway to sell the teenager.

Soon, there could be a confirmation as they have reached an agreement with both Chelsea and Newcastle United. Now the ball is in the court of the player, who must decide which project suits him best. With Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, and Alejandro Garnacho‘s futures uncertain, the Blues certainly need more quality up top.

Yohanna is the ideal fit for their project, which revolves around signing the best young players. He could compete with Estevao for a place in the starting XI. Meanwhile, at Newcastle, he might have a more prominent role. While Eddie Howe reportedly wants Jacob Murphy to continue at the club, the Nigerian winger could end up replacing him. He could prove to be a great acquisition for the Magpies with an eye on the future.