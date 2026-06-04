Newcastle United interested in Zadok Yohanna, table €24 million bid

Newcastle United are keen on acquiring the services of Nigerian attacking sensation Zadok Yohanna this summer.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Newcastle United are pushing for the signature of Zadok Yohanna, and they have already held talks with Swedish club AIK. The two parties have already discussed the number involved. AIK are looking for around €23.1 million, as per the report.

Meanwhile, another report from Expressen claims that the Magpies have already tabled an offer worth €24 million. That is a serious bid considering the Swedish club’s demands. However, the Tyneside outfit are not the only club that are interested in the Nigerian teenager, as Brighton & Hove Albion have also been linked with him, and have held advanced talks to sign him.

Zadok Yohanna has featured in 12 games in the ongoing campaign, contributing towards nine goals. The young right-winger has made quite a name for himself with his impressive displays from the right flank. His blistering pace, exceptional dribbling ability, and precise finishing have placed him on the radar of several well-known clubs.

The teenage prospect has shown maturity beyond his years. The 18-year-old has a great physical presence, and he loves to take on defenders. Brighton are one of the clubs that have been linked with him on a number of occasions. They have been considering making an offer of around €22-23 million.

Newcastle United pushing hard to win race to sign Yohanna

However, it seems Newcastle United are determined to beat them to his signature. The Magpies did not have the best of seasons last time out, and Eddie Howe is looking at ways to bolster his squad. They are looking at Yohanna as an upgrade on some of their attacking options.

He certainly has the qualities to replace Jacob Murphy in their squad despite Eddie Howe’s reported desire to keep the veteran winger. While Yohanna might not be ready to start every game, he could cover for and compete with Anthony Elanga for a place in the starting lineup.

The Tyneside club are serious about their pursuit, and given their offer, there are high chances they could actually land him this summer. However, Brighton & Hove Albion could cause problems as they remain in the race, putting the onus on Newcastle United to intensify their effort to sign him.