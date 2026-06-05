Chelsea, Manchester City rival Newcastle United in Zadok Yohanna race

Newcastle United will face stiff competition from Manchester City and Chelsea in their pursuit of AIK winger Zadok Yohanna.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Chelsea and Manchester City have now entered the race for to sign Zadok Yohanna. Both Premier League giants are now pushing hard to secure the services of the AIK winger, who has caught the attention of several clubs across Europe with his impressive performances.

As per reports, Newcastle United are working hard to bring him to Tyneside. They have already tabled a big offer worth €24 million, which is believed to be very close to the valuation of the Swedish club. While both clubs are already in talks and the Magpies are keen on getting it over the line, Chelsea and City will certainly make life difficult for them.

Yohanna, who joined AIK last summer, has had quite an impact at the Swiss club. The 18-year-old Nigerian winger has been involved in a total of 12 games in the 2025/26 season, and he has contributed towards nine goals.

The teenager is quick off the blocks, has superb ball control and dribbling. His knack of taking on defenders and clinical finishing has caught the eyes of many top clubs. At Newcastle United, he could replace Jacob Murphy despite Eddie Howe’s reported desire to keep the winger and even help them cope with the departure of Anthony Gordon, even though he prefers playing on the right flank.

Chelsea and Manchester City can cause issues for Newcastle United

While the Tyneside club have been working on a potential transfer for some time, they might struggle to secure his services, as Chelsea and Manchester City are also now pushing for the signature of the teenager. Per widespread reports, the Blues are looking to offload Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, and Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

The trio’s departure will make significant room in their attack, and Yohanna could come in to fill that void. He is a perfect fit for their project, which revolves around signing the best young players. Meanwhile, Manchester City are also interested in him as they look for a new right-winger following the departure of the versatile Bernardo Silva.

Enzo Maresca, who is expected to take charge at the Manchester-based club, prefers direct wingers with pace and the ability to take on defenders, and Yohanna could prove to be a valuable addition to their squad.