Arsenal rival Chelsea, Aston Villa in Ferran Torres race

Arsenal are ready to battle Chelsea and Aston Villa in their pursuit of Barcelona attacking mainstay Ferran Torres.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all keen on signing Ferran Torres, whose future at Barcelona has become increasingly uncertain. His potential availability has put all three English clubs on alert.

While things didn’t really work out for him at Manchester City, Torres has only gone from strength to strength since joining Barcelona at the start of 2022. The 26-year-old enjoyed one of his most prolific seasons last time out.

Despite not being a regular starter, he finished with 21 goals and three assists in his 49 outings. While he has been enjoying life under Hansi Flick, his future has been up in the air of late. The Catalan giants are looking to revamp their attack, and they could end up sacrificing Torres.

The Spanish international was left frustrated after he was used as a bargaining chip in the club’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid ace Julian Alvarez. With only a year left on his deal, Torres has started considering his future. Barcelona might end up sanctioning his departure, as they wouldn’t want to risk losing him for free next summer.

While Flick wants him around, given the kind of impact he has had and the fact that he can feature anywhere in attack, Barcelona’s transfer plans have complicated matters. The club is open to offering him a new deal, but the player seeks a guarantee over his role, something they might not be able to promise.

Premier League trio want to bring Torres back

Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all aware of his situation and could look to make the most out of it. Mikel Arteta is a massive admirer of Torres, having worked with him at Manchester City. The Gunners also wanted Julian Alvarez, but he doesn’t seem keen on that move. As a result, the North London club could look at Torres as a plan B.

His versatility could come in handy, and with Gabriel Martinelli‘s future uncertain, bringing in Torres would make a lot of sense. Meanwhile, Chelsea are also interested in his services as they look to revamp their attack. With Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap likely to leave, the Barcelona star could be the perfect replacement.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa look to further bolster their attack after winning the Europa League. Since Jadon Sancho is unlikely to continue at the club and Harvey Elliot will return to Liverpool, Torres could be an ideal fit for Unai Emery’s team. The Spanish manager loves working with versatile players, and the 26-year-old could be a dream signing for him.