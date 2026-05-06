Barcelona demanding €65 million to sell Ferran Torres

Barcelona will seek €65 million to sell Ferran Torres amid speculation surrounding the forward’s future and growing links to Aston Villa.

Barcelona are set to make a definitive decision over the future of Ferran Torres, as they could consider a big sale if that helps their financial situation. As per Fichajes, the Catalan giants are seeking at least €65 million to sell the versatile forward, amid growing links to Aston Villa ahead of the summer.

Ferran Torres has been a top-notch option for Hansi Flick to have in his squad, given that the forward can take up multiple attacking positions. The issue with him not cementing his role as a starter is the presence of some formidable stars there, as Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha take up key front-three positions.

The Spaniard has not managed to usurp either of those forwards in the starting lineup, but Flick continues to value him highly in his plans. However, ahead of the summer, as Torres enters the final year of his deal, Barcelona are ready to make a definitive decision on the attacker’s future, and they are prepared to sell.

Barcelona are demanding at least €65 million to sell the forward, who has 22 contributed to goals this season across all competitions. There were reports of Torres being offered to Manchester United, although it is Unai Emery at Aston Villa who is seriously pushing to get the player on board.

Aston Villa were reportedly preparing a €50 million offer, although they could adjust their spending on Torres based on Barcelona’s €65 million asking price. The Birmingham giants are eager to get some deals done that will improve their attacking setup, although in the Spaniard’s case, there might be room to negotiate given his contractual situation.

Can Aston Villa sign Ferran Torres?

Emery’s side are closing in on Champions League qualification and have shown considerable development to challenge for a top-four place. Hence, for players thinking about joining the Birmingham outfit, they could offer plenty on the sporting side of things.

However, in the case of Torres, there might be more clubs angling for moves should Barcelona make a definitive decision to sell him. There’s also the prospect of negotiating his price down from the rumoured €65 million demand, which will prove challenging for Aston Villa, especially if some of the Premier League’s big six sides enter the race.