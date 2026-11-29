Fulham’s contract talks with 26-year-old Nigerian international Calvin Bassey have hit a snag, with wages proving to be an issue.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Calvin Bassey is poised to receive a double-your-money contract from Fulham, wages that will make him one of the highest-paid players at the West London club. However, talks over a new deal have not progressed as well as the Cottagers would have liked, as Manchester United can offer him a higher salary.

Per TEAMtalk, Bassey remains the subject of interest from Manchester United, with the Red Devils submitting initial enquiries to discuss his availability. Meanwhile, the report adds that Fulham will demand around £50 million to part ways with the defensive mainstay.

Calvin Bassey and his time at Fulham so far

Calvin Bassey has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Ajax in July 2023. The 26-year-old settled down immediately at the West London club, and he has been a mainstay at the back since then, impressing with his no-nonsense style of defending and expert reading of the game.

The Nigerian defender’s spell has also yielded him the club’s Player of the Year award in the 2024/25 season. Bassey has made over 100 appearances for the West London club thus far while chipping in with four goals and one assist; in the ongoing campaign, he has already accumulated over 1,000 minutes of game time in 13 outings across all competitions. However, his long-term future is uncertain, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

What next?

The uncertainties surrounding Calvin Bassey’s long-term future has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Manchester United’s interest in the Fulham defender makes ense, as they are planning for life after Lisandro Martinez, who, like Bassey, has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Recent reports have claimed that Martinez is likely to leave Manchester United next year, as talks over a new contract have stalled. So, the Red Devils need a reliable left-footed centre-back to replace Martinez, and Bassey is a viable target due to his physical profile and reading of the game, making him a potential upgrade on the Argentine international. The Fulham defender’s age is ideal for Ayden Heaven’s career progress, though a loan exit is likely for the youngster.

However, Fulham will attempt to tie Bassey to a new contract. So, a move to Manchester United is contingent on how the discussions over a renewal progress and whether the temptation to move to Old Trafford is strong enough to snub the West London club’s offer and opt for better terms from the Red Devils.