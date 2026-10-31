Manchester United join Newcastle United in Calvin Bassey chase

Manchester United are all set to rival Newcastle United in pursuit of Fulham defensive mainstay Calvin Bassey.

Manchester United have joined Newcastle United in the race to sign Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, whose contract runs out in just over six months. According to TEAMtalk, United have been impressed by Bassey’s performances this season and are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The 26-year-old has established himself as an important figure at Fulham, earning greater responsibility and even taking on the captain’s armband. It is understood that his consistent displays have attracted attention from several clubs, particularly with his contract approaching its expiry. Bassey’s current deal runs until the summer of 2027, although Fulham have the option to extend it by another year.

Why do Manchester United want Bassey?

The Cottagers seek to agree fresh terms, but rival clubs are continuing to assess the possibility of bringing him in. Manchester United are planning a significant defensive reshuffle in 2027.

Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Harry Maguire are all approaching the final months of their contracts, leaving the club with important decisions to make about their long-term options. Martinez, in particular, is reportedly ready to seek a new challenge, with Barcelona having made an enquiry about his availability.

Bassey could be an attractive replacement, offering Premier League experience and the ability to operate both as a centre-back and at left-back. With Shaw the only out-and-out left-back option in their ranks, they can do with a player like the Nigerian international.

Newcastle United competing with Manchester United

However, Manchester United are not alone in their pursuit. Newcastle United have also been tracking the defender as they consider their own defensive recruitment plans. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are both 34, and their contracts are due to expire next summer. Bringing in a younger, versatile defender would be a priority for the Magpies.

There is also competition from abroad, with Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig reportedly following Bassey’s progress. His growing importance at Fulham means the club will be keen to secure his future rather than risk losing a key player.

The Cottagers signed Bassey from Ajax in the summer of 2023 for a reported €21 million. He has since developed into a dependable Premier League defender. He has been involved in 111 matches for the West London club and has even contributed towards 5 goals. Given his contract situation and consistent performances, multiple top clubs could knock on Fulham’s door in the near future.