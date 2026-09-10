Cristian Chivu pushing Inter Milan to sign Calvin Bassey

Cristian Chivu wants to bring Calvin Bassey to Inter Milan in the near future, with the defender’s contractual situation at Fulham now under focus.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Inter Milan, under Cristian Chivu, are targeting Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as they push to reinforce their backline, with the centre-back’s 2027 contract expiring and Fulham alert to transfer interest.

Calvin Bassey has established himself as a top defender since moving from Ajax to Fulham in 2023 in a deal worth €21 million. Fulham are satisfied with his performances and fully aware that his contractual situation could attract significant interest in the market.

Recent reports have pointed towards an effort to renew his contract, but the current agreement expires in 2027. Fulham have the option to extend it by another season, which gives them some control over his future and ensures that he does not leave as a free agent. That mechanism is likely to be triggered before the January transfer window opens.

Bassey was born in Aosta, Northern Italy, to Nigerian parents before moving to England as a child. He joined Leicester City’s academy and later moved to Rangers.

Ajax signed him after his spell in Scotland before selling him to Fulham, where he has established himself as one of the most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League. Having made 105 appearances for the West London club, the 26-year-old could consider joining a bigger club as the next step in his career.

Inter Milan to chase Calvin Bassey?

Inter Milan are now expected to revive their pursuit of Bassey, having reportedly shown interest in him during January 2026. Chivu has been seeking defensive reinforcements as part of Inter’s long-term planning, and the club signed John Stones on a free transfer during the summer.

Chivu’s pursuit of Bassey may serve as either competition for Alessandro Bastoni or as defensive depth following summer acquisitions, depending on the Italian international’s future at San Siro. Bassey could enter the final year of his contract if Fulham exercise the one-year option in his current deal.

Overall, the Serie A-winning manager wants to reinforce his backline, while Inter Milan could view Bassey’s contractual situation as a market opportunity. Fulham would ideally want to recoup the €21 million they paid for the defender, although their current thinking appears to be focused on retaining the Nigerian for the long term.

For now, Fulham are expected to trigger their contract extension option before January, which would push Bassey into the final year of his deal and potentially affect Inter’s negotiating position in any future pursuit.