Fulham pushing to agree new contract with Calvin Bassey

Fulham will attempt to tie 26-year-old Nigerian international Calvin Bassey to a new long-term contract in the coming weeks.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Calvin Bassey has compelled Fulham to tie him to a new long-term contract with his performances since arriving from Ajax a few years ago. While the Cottagers do not have a sense of urgency around the 26-year-old defender’s future, they want to get the renewal out of the way.

Per TEAMtalk, the West London outfit want to “reward a defender who has become a fixture in the side”. The report adds that talks over a new contract will begin “soon” and that the player is “understood to be happy in West London and settled in the dressing room” under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Calvin Bassey and his time at Fulham so far

Calvin Bassey has established himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Ajax in a deal worth €21 million in July 2023. The 26-year-old hit the ground running at the West London club, and he has been a mainstay at the back since then.

The Nigerian international has been so influential that he won the club’s Player of the Year award in the 2024/25 season. Bassey has made over 100 appearances for the West London club thus far while chipping in with four goals and one assist. However, his future has recently come under a shroud of uncertainty after entering the final 12 months of his contract.

What next?

While Calvin Bassey has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Fulham, the Cottagers have the option to extend the deal by another year. However, they want to preserve their asset by tying him to fresh terms.

Fulham’s desire to keep Bassey at Craven Cottage for the long haul is understandable, as the Nigerian international has forged a solid central defensive partnership alongside Joachim Andersen. Additionally, the player’s ability to play as a left-back makes him a utility player for the West Londoners.

While David Affengruber has arrived from Elche this past summer, Bassey remains the most dependable defender in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad. With the 26-year-old happy and settled at Fulham, an extended stay at Craven Cottage appears to be on the cards.