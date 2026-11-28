Manchester United are ready to sanction a temporary departure of their young English centre-back, Ayden Heaven.

Manchester United will allow Ayden Heaven to leave on loan in January, according to Football Insider, but have ruled out a permanent sale. The 20-year-old defender is seeking regular first-team minutes to develop his game.

Heaven’s future at Old Trafford has become uncertain following Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival. The centre-back was an unused substitute in both of the new manager’s first two matches against Liverpool and Sporting CP, and United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool saw Pochettino deploy four different centre-backs ahead of him.

Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro currently appear to be ahead of Heaven in the defensive pecking order, raising concerns about his prospects of getting regular minutes during the second half of the campaign.

Heaven has made eight appearances across all competitions this season, recording just 470 minutes of playing time and starting five matches. With competition for places unlikely to ease, and another centre-back likely to come in, a loan departure is a logical pathway forward.

United are willing to consider loan offers in January and could sanction a move if the right opportunity emerges. However, the club remain convinced about Heaven’s long-term potential and are reluctant to part ways with him permanently.

Heaven has impressed despite limited minutes

There are also encouraging signs in his performances despite his limited experience at senior level. Heaven has impressed across several statistical categories, ranking among the Premier League’s better-performing centre-backs for a number of important metrics.

He averages 7.6 duels won per 90 minutes, placing him in the 93rd percentile, while his 6 ball recoveries per 90 put him in the 95th percentile. He also records 2.4 successful tackles and completes 90 per cent of his passes. His ability to carry the ball forward is another positive, with his successful dribbling numbers placing him in the 81st percentile.

Although Heaven remains a raw prospect who needs further development, his underlying numbers suggest that he has considerable potential. United will therefore want to ensure that any loan arrangement offers him a suitable environment to continue progressing.

The loan exit offers a natural path: Heaven gains first-team experience, Manchester United preserves their investment, and the club continues to monitor his development on the pitch.