Fulham will face stiff competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of Manchester United defensive sensation Ayden Heaven.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have renewed their interest in Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven, with the 20-year-old likely to be available on loan during the January transfer window.

Fulham are also competing for the English centre-back, setting up a potential transfer battle between the two clubs. Heaven would prefer a loan move to gain valuable first-team experience, though he has not ruled out a permanent departure.

The young Englishman is considering his future at Old Trafford after struggling to secure regular playing time under Mauricio Pochettino. The defender was left on the bench for Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool and the 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Ayden Heaven’s future is now up in the air

The young English defender’s position has become less certain following Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival, while the club is expected to strengthen their central defence in January, potentially making opportunities even harder to come by for the youngster. So far he has only made eight appearances this season, with a total of 470 minutes of first-team action.

The left-footed defender is comfortable playing as a centre-back or left-back and can operate in midfield, with his ball-playing ability suited to Barcelona’s build-up style. The Catalan giants want a left-footed centre-back to partner Pau Cubarsi, and Heaven could be a great option for both the short and the long run.

Fulham’s interest is understandable given their defensive situation. Calvin Bassey has been linked with a departure, including interest from Manchester United, while Jorge Cuenca could also leave in January due to limited playing time. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are therefore keen to add quality and depth to their backline, and a loan arrival could address those immediate gaps.

Heaven remains under contract with Manchester United until June 2029, with the club holding an option to extend by another year. His long-term future is not an immediate concern for the Red Devils, though a temporary loan could benefit all parties involved. The question now is whether United will sanction a temporary departure to accelerate Heaven’s development or consider a permanent move if the right offer comes in.