Manchester United scouted Fulham defensive mainstay Calvin Bassey ahead of the winter transfer window.

Manchester United are preparing to step up their pursuit of Fulham defender Calvin Bassey after sending scouts to watch the Nigerian international in action against Manchester City on Saturday.

According to TEAMtalk, United’s recruitment team were present at the Etihad Stadium as they continued assessing the 26-year-old ahead of a potential January move. The Red Devils have been monitoring Bassey for some time, and the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino has further strengthened their interest.

Bassey has emerged as an attractive option for Manchester United because of his versatility and defensive qualities. Primarily a centre-back, the Fulham defender, who often dons the armband for the West London club, can also operate at left-back, while his pace and physical strength make him well-suited to Pochettino’s preference for an aggressive defensive line.

Manchester United keen on signing Calvin Bassey

Bassey’s display against Manchester City will strengthen his case. He completed the full 90 minutes against Enzo Maresca’s team and helped the Cottagers secure a 1-1 draw, ending a run of 20 consecutive defeats against the Citizens. He also played an important role in keeping Erling Haaland relatively quiet.

Manchester United’s scouts were impressed with what they saw, and the club are now preparing to make a formal approach in January. They will, however, face a challenge in convincing Fulham to part ways with their captain.

Bassey’s contract situation could offer Manchester United an opportunity. The defender has six months remaining on his current agreement, although Fulham have already informed him that they intend to activate a 12-month extension option. The West London club would prefer to secure his long-term future with a fresh contract, but negotiations have yet to produce an agreement.

The growing interest from Manchester United and other potential suitors could complicate those discussions. Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa handed Bassey the captaincy in the summer, highlighting his importance to the team.

Manchester United are preparing to test Fulham’s resolve in January. With Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire’s futures uncertain, investing in the Nigerian international would make complete sense. Not only will he add a lot of quality to their backline, but his experience and leadership skills could also come in handy.