Manchester United told to pay £40-50 million to sign Calvin Bassey

Mauricio Pochettino’s Manchester United will have to fork out £40-50 million to sign Fulham defensive mainstay Calvin Bassey.

Manchester United are weighing a move for Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, with the club reportedly requiring between £40-50 million to sign him. According to TEAMtalk, Bassey has emerged as a strong target ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking at the 26-year-old to strengthen their left-side defence in line with Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical approach. They had been monitoring the Nigerian international even before appointing the Argentine, but his arrival at Old Trafford has only increased their interest in the defender.

Pochettino generally favours an aggressive defensive line, which requires centre-backs with considerable pace and recovery speed. Bassey’s athleticism makes him a suitable candidate for that role, while his ability to operate at left-back offers another advantage. With Luke Shaw’s long-term future uncertain, Bassey could strengthen United’s left-side defence.

Sources close to Bassey suggest that the defender is open to a move to Manchester United. However, negotiations with Fulham could prove difficult, particularly given the asking price involved. The defender is approaching the final months of his current contract, although Fulham have the option to extend his stay.

Calvin Bassey has emerged as a top target for Manchester United

The London club are keen to secure a fresh agreement, with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa keen to retain his services. However, discussions have not progressed as expected, prompting Bassey’s representatives to assess the growing interest in their client.

The Cottagers have indicated that they would exercise their extension option if an agreement over a new contract cannot be reached. Meanwhile, United are prepared to test their resolve as they consider their defensive recruitment plans for January.

A fee exceeding £40 million is expected to be necessary, with Fulham potentially holding out for close to £50 million. Such a sale would surpass the £43.5 million they received from Al-Hilal for Aleksandar Mitrovic in 2023, making him the most expensive sale in the history of the club.

United are keen to recruit a left-sided centre-back regardless of what happens with Lisandro Martinez, whose future at the club remains uncertain. Bassey’s versatility, physical attributes and openness to a move make him an attractive candidate. However, United might not be willing to meet Fulham’s substantial demands.