Calvin Bassey could be tempted to join Manchester United next year amid uncertainties surrounding his long-term future at Fulham.

According to an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider, Calvin Bassey is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-footed centre-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Fulham defender

Mick Brown said, “He’s got plenty of experience in the Premier League, is playing every week for Fulham as one of their most important players, and is a real top defender. So it comes as no surprise to me that he is on Man United’s radar, because he fits the bill of what they’re looking to bring in. Obviously Fulham aren’t going to want to let him go, but I think there is every chance he could be tempted to leave if Man United make an offer.”

Calvin Bassey and his time at Fulham so far

Calvin Bassey has established himself as one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Ajax in a deal worth €21 million in July 2023. The 26-year-old settled down immediately at the West London club, and he has been a mainstay at the back since then.

The Nigerian international has been so influential that he won the club’s Player of the Year award in the 2024/25 season. Bassey has made over 100 appearances for the West London club thus far while chipping in with four goals and one assist. However, his long-term future is uncertain, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract, though Fulham retain an optional year in the deal.

What next?

The uncertainties surrounding Calvin Bassey’s long-term future has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Manchester United’s interest in the Fulham defender is logical, as they are planning for life after Lisandro Martinez, who, like Bassey, has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Recent reports have claimed that Martinez is likely to leave Manchester United next year, as talks over a new contract have stalled. So, the Red Devils need a reliable left-footed centre-back to replace Martinez, and Bassey fits the bill with his physical profile and reading of the game, which make him a potential upgrade on the Argentine international. The Fulham defender’s age is ideal for Ayden Heaven’s career trajectory, as the youngster can take over in a few years.

However, recent reports have claimed that Fulham will attempt to tie Bassey to a new contract. So, a move to Manchester United is contingent on how the discussions over a renewal progress and whether the temptation to move to Old Trafford manifests into a more concrete desire.