Besiktas are weighing up a January move for Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt as they search for a commanding presence to strengthen their defence for the second half of the season.

The Turkish club are understood to be exploring a loan deal for the Netherlands international, who joined United from Bayern Munich in 2024 for an initial €50million. His time at Old Trafford has been disrupted by a serious back injury that kept him out for much of last season and also affected his international prospects.

De Ligt has recently returned to first-team contention and made two Champions League appearances, but his place in United’s defensive hierarchy remains uncertain. According to TEAMtalk, that has encouraged Besiktas to investigate whether they can offer him the regular football needed to rebuild his rhythm and confidence.

Manchester United hold key to January deal

Manchester United’s position is complicated by their own defensive needs. The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino has brought renewed focus on strengthening the back line, with Fulham’s Calvin Bassey emerging as one potential target.

If United can add another centre-back, the door could open for De Ligt to leave temporarily and create greater space within the squad. However, sources indicate that the club are unlikely to approve a January departure without defensive cover arriving first.

A permanent sale is also difficult to envisage at present as De Ligt remains under contract until 2029, with an option for another year, but his market value has fallen to around €30million following his prolonged injury absence. A loan represents the more logical route, although De Ligt himself would have to decide whether a move to Turkey fits his ambitions.

A new beginning in Turkey

Besiktas know that De Ligt needs minutes and they need an experienced centre-back capable of becoming a leader at the back. A six-month spell could potentially benefit both sides if United are comfortable with their defensive depth.

For United, though, the timing is everything. Selling or loaning De Ligt before another defender arrives would leave Pochettino taking an unnecessary gamble during a season when defensive problems have already been a major issue.

The Dutchman’s long-term contract also means there is little reason for United to rush into a permanent sale while his value is depressed. A successful loan could actually rebuild his reputation and increase his options later. Inter Milan are also monitoring the situation, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Alessandro Bastoni’s future, but their interest appears more relevant to the summer. For now, Besiktas have the clearest January route but United must strengthen first.