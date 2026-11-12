Manchester United prioritising centre-back signing for January, Nico Schlotterbeck a target

Manchester United are keen to bring in a physically imposing centre-back, with a left-footed option preferred amid links to Nico Schlotterbeck.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are working to add defensive quality to their squad, with a physically imposing centre-back a priority ahead of future windows. The January market might see movement from the club in that regard, with players like Nico Schlotterbeck liked by those at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have not had the best of starts to the season; in fact, this has been their worst opening to a campaign in the Premier League, having managed only one win from ten games so far. The defence has taken a lot of scrutiny, and that could be an area to focus on ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

There are other positions to strengthen as well, but a physically imposing centre-back is high on Manchester United’s agenda ahead of future windows, possibly even January. There are long-term doubts over Harry Maguire’s reliability, while Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven have a long way to go before establishing themselves among the elite of the division.

Moreover, doubts are emerging over Lisandro Martinez’s immediate future, with the Argentine international heavily linked with Atletico Madrid ahead of the January transfer window. Hence, the club might lean towards prioritising a physically imposing left-footed centre-back, with a few names being mentioned in media reports.

Manchester United like Nico Schlotterbeck

One of the names that Manchester United like is Nico Schlotterbeck, the 26-year-old vice-captain of title-chasing Borussia Dortmund. The German international signed a new deal until 2031, which gives the Bundesliga giants a good amount of control over his future moving forward.

Signing Schlotterbeck will be challenging, especially in January, as Dortmund are unlikely to entertain the idea of a mid-season sale to continue contending for the Bundesliga title. Secondly, even if they are open to selling the 26-year-old, the price point might prove exorbitant, while there are many top teams vying for his signature.

Jarrad Branthwaite is also a player of interest, and once again, he will be difficult to sign from Everton midway through the season. Manchester United could end up exploring other options too, and if they cannot find the right ones in January, a summer move for someone like Schlotterbeck could be on the cards, with his addition seen as key due to the leadership factor.