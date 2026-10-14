Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid vying for Nico Schlotterbeck

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are keen on signing 26-year-old German international Nico Schlotterbeck from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Nico Schlotterbeck is also the subject of interest from Barcelona, though none of the suitors have begun talks over a deal. Meanwhile, the Borussia Dortmund defender has a release clause worth €50-60 million in his contract with the Bundesliga giants, and it applicable to “selected top European clubs”.

Nico Schlotterbeck and his career so far

Nico Schlotterbeck has been one of the most accomplished defenders in the Bundesliga over the past half a decade. Standing at 6ft 3in, the Waiblingen native has utilised his imposing frame to good effect while developing the ability to build play from the back.

The 26-year-old has been with Borussia Dortmund since July 2022, and he has been a pivotal figure for the Bundesliga giants. The German international has over 150 outings for Borussia Dortmund thus far while chipping in with 12 goals and 18 assists. Meanwhile, Schlotterbeck’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Nico Schlotterbeck has been on Liverpool’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career and showing signs of age catching up with him. Schlotterbeck’s ability on the ball and his leadership quality make him the ideal player to take over from van Dijk as Liverpool’s defensive leader.

As for Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger is on the wrong side of 30, with the German international entering the final 12 months of his contract. Additionally, Eder Militao has suffered long-term injuries in three successive seasons, compelling Real Madrid to seek a long-term partner for Dean Huijsen and an alternative to Ibrahima Konate.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s need to sign a centre-back has become urgent, as Harry Maguire is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, Lisandro Martinez faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, with Manchester United yet to decide whether they will extend his stay at the club beyond this season.

Per Fussball News, Borussia Dortmund would usually demand over €70 million to part ways with one of their most pivotal players. However, the presence of €50-60 million clause gives his prospective suitors a method to secure a discounted deal for the German defender.