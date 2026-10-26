Manchester United view Jarrad Branthwaite as top centre-back target, Liverpool also keen.

Manchester United are continuing to assess their options at centre-back ahead of a major defensive rebuild

According to Football Insider, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is firmly on Manchester United’s radar as their top centre-back target.

The 24-year-old has re-established himself as a key figure at Goodison Park after overcoming his recent fitness problems, starting all seven of Everton’s Premier League matches this season. His return to form has also been rewarded internationally, with Branthwaite earning his first England cap in more than two years.

Manchester United’s interest is nothing new and they made two attempts to sign the defender in 2024, but Everton rejected offers of £35 million and £45 million. With Branthwaite now tied down until 2030, the Merseyside club remain in a strong position.

Liverpool add another layer to transfer battle

United could now face competition from their biggest domestic rivals as Liverpool are also monitoring Branthwaite and could consider a move in 2027 due to Virgil van Dijk’s advancing age. That potentially turns the English defender’s future into a particularly intriguing Premier League transfer battle.

Everton are reportedly looking for around £80 million before considering his sale. That valuation reflects both his age and his importance to David Moyes’s defence, as well as the lengthy contract protecting the club’s position. Branthwaite’s development has been slowed by injuries over the past 18 months, but his current run of matches suggests he is finally enjoying the continuity required to fulfil his potential.

His profile also explains the interest as the left-footed centre-back combines physical strength with the ability to build from the back, making him particularly valuable to teams looking to play out under pressure. For United, those qualities would address more than just a shortage of numbers: they could provide a different balance to the centre-back group.

Manchester United’s previous decision could come back into focus

Branthwaite is an interesting case because Manchester United already identified him as a priority once before. The fact Everton rejected £45 million in 2024 shows how difficult the deal could become now that the defender has returned to the England setup and established himself as a regular again.

United’s need for defensive reinforcements amid uncertainties surrounding Lisandro Martinez’s long-term future could make Branthwaite particularly attractive, but £80 million is a serious investment. The club would have to decide whether his age, Premier League experience and long-term potential justify paying a premium for a player Everton have no obvious reason to sell.

Liverpool’s interest could make matters even more complicated but Everton would understandably be reluctant to strengthen a direct rival, while competition between two major Premier League clubs could push the eventual price higher.

For Branthwaite himself, however, the immediate priority should arguably be continuity. After a disrupted period with injuries, another full season of regular football would give him the platform to demonstrate that he can consistently perform at the level his potential has suggested. If he does that, United and Liverpool may find that Everton’s £80m valuation becomes the starting point rather than the ceiling.