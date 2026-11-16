Mauricio Pochettino pushing Manchester United to sign Calvin Bassey

Manchester United are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements under Mauricio Pochettino, with Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey emerging as a prominent option for the January transfer window.

Pochettino is set to begin work at Old Trafford with United sitting in the Premier League relegation zone, and repairing a defence that has struggled badly will be an immediate priority. United conceded 19 goals in their opening 10 league matches and have shipped 30 across all competitions, highlighting the scale of the problem.

Bassey fits several requirements as the 26-year-old has made 10 Premier League appearances for Fulham this season and has also captained the side under head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. His pace and physical strength could address United’s lack of recovery speed at centre-back, while his ability to operate at left-back provides additional cover given Luke Shaw’s injury problems. That versatility makes Bassey particularly appealing to Pochettino as he begins reshaping the squad.

Fulham face a difficult decision over defender

Bassey has established himself as an important player at Fulham since joining from Ajax in 2023 for €21 million, following earlier spells with Rangers and Leicester City. His contract runs until next summer, although Fulham hold an option to extend it by another year.

That contractual situation could create an opportunity for United. Fulham would ideally like to secure Bassey on a longer-term agreement, with Arbeloa having publicly praised the defender’s performances and described him as one of the Premier League’s best defenders.

However, according to The Telegraph, if a new deal is not agreed before January, Fulham could face a difficult decision should United make a substantial offer. Bassey has already demonstrated his ability against United this season, impressing during Fulham’s draw with the Red Devils at Craven Cottage. His performances have strengthened the case for a move while also explaining why Fulham would be reluctant to lose him.

United’s need is considerably greater as their defensive record has left them vulnerable throughout the campaign, and adding a physically dominant defender capable of covering multiple positions would give Pochettino another option as he attempts to stabilise the team.

A good fit at Old Trafford

Bassey makes considerably more sense for Manchester United than simply being another big-name signing. The problem at Old Trafford is structural and United need defenders who can cope with pace, defend large spaces and remain physically reliable across a demanding season. Bassey’s versatility is particularly valuable. He could operate centrally while also providing cover at left-back, potentially reducing the pressure created by Shaw’s recurring availability problems.

The bigger question is whether Fulham would actually want to sell. With Bassey performing well and Arbeloa keen to retain him, United would probably need to make the financial argument impossible to ignore. For Pochettino, though, this is precisely the type of pragmatic January signing that could help stabilise a struggling defence rather than merely add another expensive name to the squad.