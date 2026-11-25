Ayden Heaven is open to leaving Manchester United in January as the young centre-back considers his options amid concerns over his prospects of regular first-team football.

Sky Sports News state that several Premier League clubs are monitoring the 20-year-old, with Championship side West Ham United among those keeping tabs on his situation.

Heaven is believed to be increasingly concerned about his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford and could consider a move in January in search of more consistent senior football. A loan switch is understood to be particularly appealing, although it remains unclear whether Manchester United would entertain a permanent departure.

The defender’s situation has become more complicated after Manchester United’s difficult start to the season. With the club currently battling near the bottom of the Premier League, Heaven is concerned that the pressure surrounding the team could further restrict opportunities for younger players.

He has also worked under three different Manchester United head coaches since joining from Arsenal in February 2025, making his route into the first team increasingly uncertain. For West Ham, Heaven represents an opportunity to add a highly rated young defender to a squad looking to strengthen after a difficult campaign.

Why West Ham need another centre-back

West Ham are assessing defensive reinforcements ahead of January, with their need for greater depth at centre-back becoming increasingly important as they attempt to push back towards the Premier League. They are also keen on sealing a permanent move for Morato.

Heaven’s profile could make him particularly attractive. The 20-year-old is a left-footed central defender, giving West Ham another option on the left side of their backline while also allowing them to develop a player with long-term potential.

Manchester United are also looking at that same position. Sky Sports News reports that Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey are both being monitored as possible January additions, with both defenders also left-footed.

That could potentially make Heaven’s pathway at Old Trafford even more difficult if United bring in another established option. For West Ham, a loan agreement could offer an opportunity to give Heaven regular senior football without requiring a major permanent investment immediately. His development at the club could then determine whether a longer-term deal becomes realistic.

Heaven’s situation is one West Ham should monitor closely. At 20, he needs regular competitive football more than a move simply for the sake of changing clubs, and West Ham could potentially provide that opportunity. His left-footed profile is particularly useful because it would add balance to the defence, while his age means the club could potentially develop him into a long-term asset.

For Manchester United, a loan would arguably make more sense than an outright sale if they still believe Heaven can become a first-team player. With the club already considering defensive additions, however, his route into regular football could become increasingly difficult. A temporary move to West Ham could benefit everyone as United would get a clearer picture of his readiness, while Heaven would gain the senior experience he currently lacks.