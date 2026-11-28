Manchester United have asked about Nico Paz’s availability through his agent, with Real Madrid a big problem for them or any other club keen on the Argentine.

According to Marca, the race for Nico Paz is picking up steam, with Manchester United already making their play. The Red Devils have asked about his availability through the player’s agent, who also happens to manage Mauricio Pochettino, while Real Madrid remain a huge factor in any movement for the Como star.

Nico Paz is the hottest name on the shortlist of multiple clubs heading into next summer’s window, as Como are unwilling to entertain approaches in January. The meteoric rise in stature for the Argentine international has seen many or most of the top clubs making their interest known, with Manchester United now at the forefront of the story.

David Ornstein reported that Manchester United were considering a move, with Paz leaning away from joining Real Madrid. The Red Devils view Paz as a replacement for Bruno Fernandes, who continues to have a contract standoff in the background, and despite the club reportedly triggering a one-year extension, there’s every chance he departs next summer.

Manchester United have now made an approach through his agent to determine if Paz is available to move in the future. The agent is also the representative of new Red Devils boss Mauricio Pochettino, which might help ease any future move, although there are plenty of competitive sides chasing the 22-year-old Serie A creative sensation.

Real Madrid still hold all the cards in the Nico Paz race

Real Madrid have already considered re-signing Paz, as they do hold an €80 million buy-back clause in his deal with Como. Given the recent reports about Paz not being keen on returning to Madrid in the current circumstances, the Spanish giants are still in the mix to convince him to play his future football at the Bernabeu.

The presence of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler could restrict Paz’s game time at the Bernabeu, and this is the primary reason for the player to be open to other ideas. Manchester United will be boosted by this prospect, although they also face domestic competition, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea also keeping tabs.

For now, Como will have the player at least until the summer, and beyond that it may all depend on Real Madrid as well as Paz on where he wants to move next. Manchester United have a fair chance of signing the 22-year-old Serie A creative sensation, with a host of other clubs already expected to make their play in the race.