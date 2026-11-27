Nico Paz is reluctant to rejoin Real Madrid and would be open to joining Manchester United, boosting the Red Devils’ pursuit.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United are boosted by the prospect of signing Nico Paz, with the playmaker reportedly reluctant to rejoin Real Madrid. The latter hold a decent buy-back clause in his deal at Como, as the player is not convinced that the situation at the Bernabeu is the right one for his career at the moment, while he would reportedly be open to joining Manchester United.

Nico Paz is currently one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders on the continent, largely due to his exponential rise at Como under Cesc Fabregas. The Argentine star has become a key player for the Serie A side, and is helping them in a massive way both in the league and Champions League this term.

Naturally, there are many teams chasing the 22-year-old Serie A creative genius’s signature, with Real Madrid being the primary one and considered much ahead in the queue. The Spanish giants hold an 80 million buy-back clause in his contract, and have reportedly pondered triggering the said clause to re-sign him next summer.

Paz is reluctant to rejoin Real Madrid, as the current conditions at the club are not deemed suitable for his growth. The fierce competition is a major concern, especially after the renewal of Arda Guler and the presence of Jude Bellingham, as the 22-year-old fears he may not gain sufficient prominence and the right environment for his career development.

Manchester United in pole position for Nico Paz?

As it turns out, Manchester United might have gained a massive advantage due to Paz’s ongoing stance. His stance could shift if Real Madrid guarantees him a prominent role. However, Manchester United had been prioritising a move for Paz, whom they view as a successor to Bruno Fernandes.

The latter is still in a contract standoff, and with his contract expiring in 2027, there’s a real possibility he could leave. Manchester United hold a 12-month option in Fernandes’ contract, as David Ornstein reported that they have already activated that option, which will guarantee them a sizeable fee should he leave in the summer of 2027.

Paz is reportedly open to joining Manchester United, which is a massive boost for the club. It’s not a case that the 22-year-old is only eager to make the move to Old Trafford, as there’s plenty of competition in place, including from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, who are also competing for his signature and could mount credible challenges if they can offer Champions League football and guaranteed first-team football.