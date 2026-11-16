PSG, Chelsea competing with Real Madrid in Nico Paz chase

PSG and Chelsea are ready to compete with Real Madrid for Nico Paz, with the attacker’s future a big topic of discussion over at Como.

As reported by Fichajes, Nico Paz’s list of suitors continues to grow as PSG and Chelsea are now part of the race. The Como attacker has garnered plenty of rave reviews for his performances with the Serie A club, and those suitors now face the acute challenge of signing him ahead of Real Madrid, who retain full control of the player’s future.

Real Madrid exercised their previous buy-back clause in Nico Paz’s contract and briefly had him at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Como then agreed a new deal with the Spanish giants to re-sign the Argentine, and that decision has proven fruitful given his displays in Serie A and the Champions League.

Real Madrid continue to retain full control of the player’s future, with an €80 million buy-back clause in place as well as numerous others, including a hefty sell-on clause. The Spanish giants are already considering re-signing Paz in the near future, although that may materialise next summer as opposed to the January market.

Como are aware of the growing interest in the market, as Manchester United have reportedly identified Paz as a possible replacement for Bruno Fernandes amid the latter’s contract standoff. While the Serie A club have no interest in considering January proposals, they are more or less resigned to losing him if Real Madrid come in and trigger their buy-back option on the 22-year-old playmaker.

PSG and Chelsea to enter Nico Paz race

While the odds will favour a move back to Real Madrid in the near future, the market continues to provide Paz with various other options. PSG are the latest to enter the race youngster ahead of the January transfer window and may try presenting a solid offer for Como’s consideration.

Having lost key attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a season-ending knee injury, PSG are keen to keep the numbers steady and may view Paz as a viable option to fill in the void. While the two players play contrastingly different roles, Luis Enrique will view Paz as someone to fill the quality gap left by the Georgian winger’s absence.

Chelsea are also monitoring Nico Paz, and depending on how the market moves, they will be in a position to make a move for the 22-year-old playmaker, who could compete with central and advanced midfielders in the team. Given the variety of interest, Paz will have plenty of options to consider, and the Premier League or even PSG may interest him in some capacity. However, it is believed that playing for Real Madrid might prove to be the ultimate dream for the Argentine.