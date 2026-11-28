Arsenal are prioritising a move for Como star Nico Paz amid competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Nico Paz as a priority target despite the congested race to pursue the Como star. Manchester United are in the mix in a big way as per reports, while Real Madrid’s foothold on his future owing to a buy-back clause inserted in his contract, thus making the race a complicated situation.

Nico Paz’s meteoric rise in stature at Como has placed the Argentine playmaker on top of the shortlist of every big club on the continent. The Italians are unwilling to entertain any January approaches, and, as the report states, they have placed a price tag between €110-€130 million for the 22-year-old Serie A creative genius.

Arsenal are one of those tracking the Argentine, and it is understood that Mikel Arteta is keen to land Paz in the near future, probably next summer. The idea is to rotate the Como star with skipper Martin Odegaard in the creative midfield role, while Paz’s ability to play other attacking roles is also a significant advantage as far as Arteta is concerned, and the Gunners are well-equipped to pay considerable funds for elite talent.

Arsenal could make themselves prominent challengers in the race for the 22-year-old Argentine playmaker despite the crowded field for his signature. Arteta is eyeing attacking signings, and given Paz’s performances this season and last, the Como star is expected to remain a focal point in January discussions and summer negotiations.

Manchester United and Real Madrid battle

Manchester United were named as suitors for Paz by David Ornstein, who also insisted the playmaker is not leaning towards re-signing for Real Madrid. The Red Devils view the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes, amid the latter’s contract standoff, while David Ornstein also revealed the club have activated the one-year option in the Portuguese’s contract.

There are suggestions that Paz would be open to joining the Red Devils, but that does not necessarily rule out moves to other teams such as Arsenal. The bigger threat for those Premier League giants is the presence of Real Madrid, who hold the €80 million buy-back clause in his contract, and have already pondered re-signing the 22-year-old in the near future.

With Paz reportedly not keen on returning to the Bernabeu, it might be a case that Real Madrid could potentially re-sign him before selling him for a higher sum to one of the Premier League giants. The presence of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler could be the reason for the Argentine to opt against a return to the Spanish capital, which will boost the chances of Arsenal and even Manchester United.