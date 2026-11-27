Arsenal are in a strong position in the race for Carlos Forbs, and will hope to use their good relations with Club Brugge to accelerate a deal next summer.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are well-placed to open talks with Club Brugge in the race for Carlos Forbs. The winger has been the best performer at the Belgian side this term, with the Gunners hoping to leverage their good relations with Club Brugge to accelerate talks for the attacker next summer.

Mikel Arteta is yet to fully have a well-equipped set of wide attackers despite boasting some quality talents on the wings. The Spanish manager is eager to bring in a left-sided wide attacker in the January window, and has already seen links to a few prominent names.

Kevin Schade of Brentford is a reported target, and should the Gunners feel the need to bring in a new player on the left-hand side in January, he could be high on their list. RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa is another big target as per reports, with Arsenal already thought to be holding talks of some kind to explore a move for the Norwegian, although a winter window deal might seem difficult.

Carlos Forbs has also emerged on their list, although the Portuguese winger is more for the right-hand side of the pitch, as that is an area Arsenal are well-equipped at this moment. The winger, who has been sensational for Club Brugge this season with 13 goal contributions across all competitions, is already on the list of many Premier League teams, with a January deal thought to be difficult.

Arsenal have an advantage in the Carlos Forbs chase.

Reports have suggested Forbs could be viewed as quality cover for Bukayo Saka, although Arsenal already have Noni Madueke and Max Dowman in those roles. Should Arteta decide to use Madueke predominantly on the left-hand side moving ahead, then a move for Forbs would make sense, as the current priority is to bring someone in on the left-hand side.

Club Brugge are unwilling to sell Forbs midway through the season, meaning any move will happen next summer. In the scenario that Arsenal decide to pursue the Portuguese next summer, they may have an advantage in talks, as they hold good relations with the 25/26 Belgian league winners following the purchase of Christos Tzolis in the summer for a record-breaking fee as far as the Belgian league is concerned.

Arsenal plan on leveraging these relations in talks for Forbs, as they will sound out a move if Arteta feels the need to add another right-wing option. However, the wide attacker also plays well on the left-hand side, so it might be a case of adding a versatile attacker to the squad, as he also possesses the ability to develop his game even further.