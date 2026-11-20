Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Brentford winger Kevin Schade as Mikel Arteta considers ways to strengthen his attacking options in January, with Tottenham Hotspur also monitoring the Germany international but currently trailing the Gunners in the race.

According to TEAMtalk, Schade has emerged as an attractive option because of his ability to operate across the frontline. Primarily a left-sided forward, the 24-year-old can also feature in other attacking positions, giving Arsenal the flexibility and depth Arteta wants.

The Germany international has scored three Premier League goals this season and continues to showcase the pace and direct running that have made him an increasingly important figure at Brentford since arriving from Freiburg in 2023.

Tottenham interested but Arsenal have the clearer need

Arsenal’s interest is driven by their desire to add greater competition and depth in the left-wing berth. After failing to complete several attacking targets during the summer, the Gunners are now assessing proven Premier League options who could make an immediate impact during the second half of the campaign.

Schade fits that requirement without demanding a major adaptation period. His experience in English football, versatility and athleticism could allow Arteta to use him in different attacking roles depending on the opposition and availability of his existing forwards.

Tottenham have also followed Schade’s progress for a long time, but they are not currently viewed as the leading contenders. The north London club’s interest nevertheless gives Brentford another reason to remain firm over their prized attacker.

Brentford have already opened discussions over a new long-term contract, with his current agreement running until 2028. The Bees want to retain him and increase his value, but growing interest from leading Premier League clubs could complicate those negotiations.

An inspiring addition to the North London outfits

Schade makes sense for Arsenal because he offers something that squad depth alone cannot provide: genuine athleticism and flexibility in the final third. His ability to play on either flank or through the frontline gives Arteta another tactical option without requiring a complete change to the team’s structure.

The situation is more complicated for Brentford. They have no obvious reason to sell a player who remains under contract for almost two years and has become increasingly important, particularly if his form continues to improve. For Tottenham, falling behind Arsenal could become significant if the Gunners turn their interest into a formal offer.

Schade’s Premier League experience makes him a relatively low-risk January target, while his age leaves room for further development. Ultimately, Brentford’s valuation and the progress of contract talks will determine whether Arsenal can turn their current interest into a serious January move.