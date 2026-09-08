Brentford initiate discussions for Kevin Schade contract renewal

Brentford will aim to tie 24-year-old German international Kevin Schade to a new long-term contract in the coming weeks.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Kevin Schade is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Premier League champions are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Brentford winger.

However, per TEAMtalk, talks between Brentford and Schade’s entourage have already begun, with the West London club hoping to tie him to a new long-term contract. The report adds that the Bees are “prepared to offer a substantial rise in wages to keep him at the Gtech Community Stadium” beyond the 2026/27 season.

How has Kevin Schade fared at Brentford?

Kevin Schade has established himself as one of the best young wingers in the Premier League since joining Brentford from SC Freiburg. The West London club initially signed the 24-year-old on loan in January 2023 before completing a permanent move for £22 million in the subsequent summer transfer window.

Schade has made considerable progress in the last three and a half years, becoming a mainstay in the final third for Brentford. The German international, who has made over 100 appearances for the Bees thus far, enjoyed his breakthrough at the West London club last season, amassing eight goals and four assists in 35 Premier League outings. He has also scored once already this term, while his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Arsenal’s interest in Kevin Schade is understandable. The Gunners were also keen on signing the Brentford winger in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise, as per TEAMtalk, the West Londoners informed his prospective suitors that he was “not for sale”.

However, the continued interest makes sense, as Arsenal managed to sign only one left-sided winger, with Christos Tzolis arriving from Club Brugge. With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard departing from the Emirates in the summer transfer window, the Premier League champpions need to rectify the error next year.

Several wingers, including Pedro Neto, have thus emerged on Arsenal’s wishlist, with Schade also a viable target. Like Neto, Schade’s Premier League experience adds to his appeal, as he can hit the ground running at the Emirates. However, with Brentford in talks with the German winger over a new deal, a move to Arsenal remains a tall order.