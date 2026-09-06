Arsenal, Manchester City ponder January move for Pedro Neto

Arsenal and Manchester City will continue to track 26-year-old Portuguese international Pedro Neto with a view to launching a January bid for the Chelsea winger.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Pedro Neto continues to attract interest from several high-profile clubs, including those from the Premier League. Arsenal and Manchester City remain keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile wide attacker heading into the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Chelsea winger.

Per Caught Offside, apart from Arsenal and Manchester City, Neto also remains a target for Al-Hilal, with the Saudi Pro League club also chasing his signature in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, the report suggests that Chelsea will demand around €70-80 million to consider selling him next year.

How has Pedro Neto fared at Chelsea?

Pedro Neto has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Chelsea from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2024. The 26-year-old attacker’s creative output in the final third has helped him become an asset for the West London club. However, he has struggled with a few fitness issues while also being prone to bouts of inconsistency over the last two years.

Nevertheless, Neto was among the most productive players for Chelsea last term, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the Portuguese winger’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

What next?

Arsenal had pursued Pedro Neto in the summer and continue to monitor his availability. The club’s need to strengthen on the left flank intensified after Gabriel Martinelli’s departure to Al-Hilal. With Christos Tzolis now the only recognised left-winger in Mikel Arteta’s squad, the Premier League champions are expected to dip their toes in the market for an alternative in January.

Manchester City, like Arsenal, wanted to sign Neto in the summer transfer window. The continued interest sits in contrast to the deadline-day acquisition of Iliman Ndiaye, which brought their complement of wide attackers to four. With Phil Foden capable of operating on the flank, the manager has no shortage of wide options. Instead, Manchester City should consider prioritising an alternative to Erling Haaland from the market as a more pressing need.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the Chelsea winger is committed to the West London club despite widespread speculation surrounding his long-term future. Any mid-season departure hinges on suitors meeting Chelsea’s €70-80 million valuation, with the winger’s recent commitment to the club a further barrier to a January exit.