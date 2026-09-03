Pedro Neto committed to Chelsea amid Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City links

Pedro Neto remains committed to staying at Chelsea and proving his worth under Xabi Alonso amid his persistent exit rumours.

Pedro Neto has committed to staying at Chelsea and proving his worth under Xabi Alonso, rejecting exit offers amid summer market interest, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The Portuguese attacker’s future will remain at Stamford Bridge, where he is backing himself to develop further under the Spanish coach.

Chelsea made several sales in the recently concluded transfer window, with several high-profile names leaving the club. Chief among them was Enzo Fernandez, who joined Manchester City on deadline day for a joint-British record fee, although the Blues ultimately decided against selling players such as Pedro Neto.

Neto, who joined Chelsea in a £54 million deal from Wolves in 2024, has been a mixed performer for the club. However, his ability to play multiple positions across the frontline has attracted interest from several managers, and Xabi Alonso is now finding consistent use for the Portuguese winger.

Neto linked with multiple Premier League clubs

The summer window generated plenty of reports linking Neto with a move away, particularly to Manchester City. Enzo Maresca reportedly targeted Neto for the Etihad, but the club ultimately pursued other targets before the transfer deadline.

Manchester City were expected to make an offer at some stage, according to reports, but they never formally approached Chelsea with a bid. Neto was also linked with Liverpool during the latter stages of the window as they searched for a right-sided winger.

Manchester United were also linked with Neto, though the extent of genuine interest from Old Trafford remains unclear. Al-Hilal were among those keen on the player from the Saudi Pro League during the summer, and while talks reportedly broke down, the transfer window in the Middle East continues to offer Chelsea a potential outlet.

Neto to stay and develop under Alonso

Neto functions as Chelsea’s versatile wide option under Alonso, capable of playing across the frontline or dropping deeper to wing-back. His dual-flank capability provides Alonso tactical flexibility in the West London club’s title push, and the winger appears set to build on his partnership with the Spanish coach.

For now, Chelsea have backed Neto’s long-term future under Alonso, and the club would struggle to find an adequate replacement before January in any case. The Portuguese attacker will look to justify their confidence as the season progresses.