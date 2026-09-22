Arsenal, Liverpool considering January move for Kevin Schade

Arsenal and Liverpool could potentially consider a January move for Brentford winger Kevin Schade, with his representatives likely to push for a switch.

Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring Brentford winger Kevin Schade ahead of a January transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, with the player’s representatives keen to explore a move to a top-six club.

Brentford are eager to tie Schade down to a new deal, but the attraction of playing for a top-six side could see the player’s representatives pursue a switch. At 24, the German winger is attracting attention from leading Premier League clubs.

Schade joined Brentford on loan in January 2023 before a permanent £22 million move. After a modest debut season, he flourished in 2024/25 with 11 league goals, followed by eight last season. His form has made him a closely watched talent in the top flight.

The Gunners had him as one of their options for the left wing following the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and they continue to monitor the German winger’s situation ahead of a crucial period in his career, with Arsenal were one of those reportedly linked earlier in the year.

Brentford mindful of Schade interest

Brentford have positioned themselves as a club capable of developing young talents into stars. They have had players leave for strong fees in recent years, including Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, and Schade could be their next significant sale. The Bees are keen on extending Schade’s deal, according to reports.

However, pressure from top clubs like Arsenal could strengthen the case for a move in the background, as the player and his representatives may push for a career switch. The Gunners eventually failed to sign a top-drawer left winger aside from the arrival of Christos Tzolis, meaning someone like Schade could come under consideration.

Arsenal could push for a January move, as Mikel Arteta is eager to strengthen the wide areas. There are several names being mentioned in media reports, including Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes, and Schade could also begin to feature on that shortlist, with a January move within the realm of possibility.

Could Liverpool target another left winger?

The report also names Liverpool as a possible destination for Schade. However, given their summer business, which saw the likes of Bradley Barcola sign from PSG, as well as the arrival of Victor Munoz from Osasuna, the left wing is among their least pressing priorities.

Liverpool would only pursue Schade if Rio Ngumoha departs, though the Reds are optimistic about agreeing a new deal with the teenager, and should he commit his future at Anfield, the chances of a new left-wing arrival will remain remote.