Arsenal in touch with Rodrygo Goes entourage as 2027 move eyed

Arsenal are in contact with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes’s entourage as they eye a 2027 move for the Brazilian winger.

Arsenal are monitoring Rodrygo Goes ahead of a potential 2027 move as the Real Madrid winger continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered in March.

According to TEAMtalk, the Gunners have maintained communication with the Brazilian’s camp as he works his way back from his knee injury. Rodrygo is already back in training, and his rehabilitation is progressing well, although Real Madrid are taking a cautious approach to his comeback.

The player’s recovery will be closely followed by Arsenal, who have been long-term admirers of the attacker. The Gunners had previously held talks over a potential move, and Rodrygo was close to the top of their list of left-sided attacking targets before his injury.

The Spanish giants currently expect the 25-year-old to return around the New Year, but Rodrygo is determined to beat that timeframe and believes he can be back before Christmas.

Arsenal to reignite their Rodrygo pursuit

Arsenal were in talks with Real Madrid regarding Vinicius Junior during the summer because of his contract situation, but he ended up penning an extension. As a result, Rodrygo has now returned to their shortlist as they continue to assess their options for the wide areas.

The need for another left-sided attacker has become more apparent after Arsenal allowed both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to leave during the summer. Christos Tzolis was the only major addition to that position, leaving Mikel Arteta with limited depth on the left.

Rodrygo would offer Arsenal a significant upgrade in experience and versatility. While he prefers playing on the left flank, he is capable of playing across the frontline and has been an important part of Real Madrid’s squad despite not always being a regular starter.

Before his injury last season, Rodrygo made 27 appearances, playing just over 1,000 minutes and contributing to nine goals. Across his Real Madrid career, he has registered 71 goals and 57 assists in 297 matches.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019 for €45 million and remains under contract until 2028. That gives the Spanish club a strong negotiating position, but Arsenal are expected to explore the possibility of taking advantage of any uncertainty surrounding his role once he returns.