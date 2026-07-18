Arsenal rekindle move for Rodrygo Goes

A report from Spain has claimed that Arsenal could rekindle a move for Rodrygo Goes as they continue to search for a new winger.

Arsenal are reconsidering a move for Rodrygo Goes as they hunt a replacement left winger following Leandro Trossard’s departure, according to Fichajes. The move is unlikely, as the Gunners are prioritising a move for Morgan Rogers while being close to signing Christos Tzolis. Additionally, Rodrygo’s ongoing ACL injury makes a Real Madrid exit improbable.

Rodrygo Goes was mentioned frequently last summer when Arsenal had a clear need for a winger. Back then, the club prioritised strengthening other areas of the pitch and made about eight new signings that significantly improved their squad depth, while keeping hold of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as their main options on the left wing.

Had they found room and a willingness from Real Madrid to sell the Brazilian, a move might have materialised. Arsenal were again interested in January, according to reports, but a knee injury after that disrupted his season as well as his chances of featuring at the 2026 World Cup, with his ACL rupture likely to keep him out until at least the early part of 2027, according to widespread reports.

Explaining Arsenal’s Rodrygo Goes links

Signed from Santos for €45 million in 2018, Rodrygo has been productive for Real Madrid, but this injury timeline and recovery make a summer move unlikely. Even in January, the prospects seem difficult, although should he prove his fitness and put in meaningful performances, the club could be interested in the summer of 2027.

As things stand, the Gunners have ramped up their efforts to strengthen the left flank following Trossard’s departure to Besiktas. Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, and they are stepping up efforts to sign Morgan Rogers, who remains their top attacking target in this window.

There are also loose links to Bradley Barcola, but the French winger is seen more as a contingency option to Rogers. Liverpool are the only other club heavily interested in the PSG star, although if the Gunners feel the need to bring in both Barcola and Rogers, that possibility cannot be ruled out. Rogers remains Arsenal’s priority; Barcola is a fallback should Rogers move elsewhere.