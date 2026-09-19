Liverpool optimistic of agreeing new deal with Rio Ngumoha amid Arsenal links

Liverpool are confident of keeping hold of Rio Ngumoha, with a new contract potentially in the works amid recent links to Arsenal.

Liverpool have several key issues to address within their squad, including the futures of some of their young stars. One of the most pressing concerns involves teenage winger Rio Ngumoha, with Football Insider reporting that the club are confident of retaining him for the long term despite recent links to Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has already established himself as one of the most exciting young English players, making 29 appearances across all competitions last season after signing a professional contract at 17. His current deal expires in 2028.

Liverpool had reportedly planned to hold talks with the youngster earlier in the summer, but negotiations have yet to progress. There is now a sense of urgency to tie Ngumoha down to a long-term contract, thereby protecting one of the best young talents in the country and ensuring that he continues his development at Anfield.

Liverpool unfazed by Arsenal links

There is optimism within Liverpool that Ngumoha will commit his future to the club, despite recent reports linking him with Arsenal. Interest from the Gunners would appeal to almost any young player in England or Europe. However, Liverpool have no intention of parting ways with Ngumoha anytime soon.

There were reported concerns over Ngumoha’s future while Liverpool pursued Bradley Barcola. However, neither the club nor the player appeared particularly worried at the time. The arrivals of Barcola and Munoz may limit Ngumoha’s playing time, but he has started three of Liverpool’s six matches this season.

The teenager has also featured on the right wing, a position that is less familiar to him, though he is gaining experience in different areas of the pitch. Liverpool are now expected to open talks with his representatives over a contract extension. So far, the 18-year-old has shown no signs of discontent or any desire to leave.

Will Arsenal continue the Rio Ngumoha pursuit?

Arsenal have been searching for a new left winger since the departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli during the summer. Although the North London outfit signed Christos Tzolis during the summer transfer window, they may have left themselves short by failing to bring in another player for the position.

Ngumoha could be an appealing option for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta potentially viewing the 18-year-old as a future star who could also receive regular first-team minutes. Until the teenager signs a new contract with Liverpool, the Gunners are expected to continue monitoring his situation closely.